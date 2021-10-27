Lost and Found: Walker PD looking for owner of backpack full of drugs left in road

WALKER - Police found a backpack full of illegal drugs and are looking to return the lost property to the owner.

Walker Police Department posted a picture of the black and white Nike backpack they found Wednesday morning in the road near Florida Boulevard and Comar Drive.

Officers found 50 grams of cocaine, 120 oxycodone tablets, a digital scale and many small plastic bags.

“Considering the quantity of controlled substances found in the Nike bag, along with the weighing device and packaging materials, it is reasonable to believe that the bag and contents likely belong to a business person such as a “street pharmacist” who is probably anxious to recover these items of his or her inventory,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “Reuniting property owners with their lost, missing or stolen property is just one of the services that we provide, and we are especially interested in finding the owner of this found property.”

Walker Police invites the owner of the Nike Bag and contents to stop by its new location at 10136 Florida Blvd in Walker (formerly, the Walker City Hall), to visit with Sgt Gerald Sicard and claim the described found property. Anyone recognizing the description provided of the property and/or having information that may help Walker Police identify the property owner may contact Walker Police at (225)664-3125, by leaving a private DM, or by texting a confidential tip to TIPWALKERPD at 888777. “Just Do It!”