Losing an hour on this beautiful weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure is still dominant across our area, but is continuing to push east. This has allowed for temperatures to be slightly warmer tonight and into Sunday, but the dry air mass is still over us. Temperatures will drop into the 40s around midnight, as overnight lows will bottom-out near 43° with light winds out of the east. Sunny skies through the day on Sunday, with winds between 5 and 10 mph out of the southeast. These onshore winds will help bring high temperatures back into the low 70s through the afternoon as dew points will break back into the 50s around noon. This means that there will be slightly more moisture pumping into the atmosphere, bringing partly cloudy skies through the evening and shower chances back in the forecast through the workweek.

Up Next: Another dreary and wet week is in store. Not expecting significant rainfall or storm activity, just a lingering system that will keep clouds and temperatures elevated.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure that has kept Friday and Saturday sunny and dry will continue through Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer to wrap up the weekend. High pressure will continue to press off along the Eastern Seaboard and loosen the strong grip that it has had on our area. It still will be close enough to help to break up system through the workweek. A broken frontal system will move in from the west Monday afternoon, bringing some showers through. Rain chances will be greater farther north. This front will stall just to our north through much of the week, which southerly winds will keep Gulf warmth and moisture flowing onshore. Showers and storms peak Tuesday afternoon, but will be far from widespread – especially for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will stay elevated through the week, as highs hover around 80° and lows stay in the low-to-mid 60s. Expect a dry and warm Saturday, but there is a potential for light showers on Sunday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

