LOSFA Expo connects students to high-demand apprenticeship careers
LOUISIANA — Louisiana students explored hands-on career opportunities Wednesday during the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance’s annual Virtual Apprenticeship Expo.
Hosted in partnership with Apprenticeship Louisiana, the event connected high school students and two-year postsecondary attendees with employers and workforce development leaders across the state.
Organizers said the goal was to provide participants with direct access to registered apprenticeship programs that lead to high-demand, high-paying careers.
Attendees learned about program requirements, skills gained, and daily experiences as apprentices. Students who missed the event were encouraged to visit Apprenticeship Louisiana to explore programs and learn how to apply.
For a list of apprenticeships, click here.
