Los Angeles rattled by 4.0 magnitude earthquake

LOS ANGELES COUNTY- Los Angeles County's Lennox area, which is a few miles east of the Los Angeles International Airport, was shaken by a 4.0 magnitude early Monday (April 5) morning, according to CNN.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that the 4:44 a.m. PT (7:44 a.m. ET) quake was 19.9 km deep and was preceded by a 2.5 temblor at 4:15 a.m. PT that registered 25.9 km deep in the same area.

According to CNN, there were no immediate reports of damage.