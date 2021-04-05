70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Los Angeles rattled by 4.0 magnitude earthquake

3 hours 15 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, April 05 2021 Apr 5, 2021 April 05, 2021 9:00 AM April 05, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES COUNTY- Los Angeles County's Lennox area, which is a few miles east of the Los Angeles International Airport, was shaken by a 4.0 magnitude early Monday (April 5) morning, according to CNN.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that the 4:44 a.m. PT (7:44 a.m. ET) quake was 19.9 km deep and was preceded by a 2.5 temblor at 4:15 a.m. PT that registered 25.9 km deep in the same area.

According to CNN, there were no immediate reports of damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days