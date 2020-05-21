Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli agree to plead guilty in college admissions scam

Image by Katherine Taylor via US Weekly

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to a college admissions scam, according to the US Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

For over a year, the couple pleaded not guilty and moved to dismiss charges.

Authorities say as part of the plea agreement, Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison while Giannulli will be sentenced to five months in prison, subject to the court's approval.

In addition, Loughlin faces a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli faces a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said the two are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.

CNN reports Loughlin and Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and in addition, Giannulli will also plead guilty to honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the television sitcom "Full House," and Giannulli, known for his clothing line 'Mossimo,' previously carried at Target, have previously been charged with three counts of conspiracy.

"Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

The couple are among some of the most famous names wrapped up in the brazen scheme to cheat, bribe, and lie in the hyper-competitive college admissions process.

Giannulli worked alongside Rick Singer, the owner of the college counseling and prep business, also known as the mastermind behind the admissions scam, to create false athletic portfolios for his daughters.

Giannulli emailed Singer photos of his daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, posing on indoor rowing machines, the criminal complaint states.

"Good news my daughter ... is in (U)SC... bad is I had to work the system," Giannulli allegedly wrote in an email to his accountant.

The USC registrar's office issued a statement in October of 2019 stating, "Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled."

Had Lori and Mossimo Giannulli gone to trial and been convicted, they could have faced up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge.