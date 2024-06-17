Loranger woman had 'multiple sharp-force injuries,' no report on how daughter died in Mississippi

LORANGER — The Tangipahoa Parish coroner said Monday that a Loranger woman killed last week before the abduction of her two young daughters died from "multiple sharp-force injuries."

While results from an autopsy are not complete, Coroner Rick Foster said Monday described the stabbing. He did not say how many times the woman may have been stabbed.

Callie Brunett, 35, was found dead at her home in eastern Tangipahoa Parish on Thursday morning. Her two daughters were not at home and State Police issued an AMBER alert seeking their safe return.

Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead in a wooded area near Jackson, Mississippi, later Thursday; her sister, Jalie, 6, was hospitalized briefly and returned home to Tangipahoa Parish on Friday. Mississippi officials have not released a cause of death.

Daniel Callihan, 36, has been arrested and accused in both deaths. A woman believed to be his girlfriend, Victoria Cox, 32, was arrested as well.