Loranger High student arrested for bringing gun on school property
LORANGER - A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun onto Loranger High School property.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies got a tip around 8:30 a.m. that a Loranger High student had a gun in their car. Loranger High, Middle and Elementary went on lockdown until a weapon was found around 10 a.m. Deputies said the gun was in the trunk of 17-year-old Denim Lusk's vehicle.
Lusk was arrested and booked with possession of a firearm on school property and illegal disruption of school operation.
