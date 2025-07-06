80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Loranger residents out of water hope to have solution by Monday

Sunday, July 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LORANGER - Tangipahoa Water District customers in Loranger have been having issues with their service since Wednesday and are hoping to have some relief and answers on Monday.

The agency said Sunday that crews are filling the Sweetwater tank with water. Once it's full, the water service will be restored for household use.

Customers started seeing sand come out of their faucets on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, crews realized the sand damaged the pump system and certain parts needed to be repaired or replaced.

Officials say that filling the tank is a temporary solution to get water to people's homes and a boil water advisory is still in effect. A multimillion-dollar project to build a new well and tank is in the works and should permanently fix the problem. 

