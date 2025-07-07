Loranger relying on tanker trucks to fuel water supply

LORANGER — Water service is being temporarily restored in Loranger with the assistance of tanker trucks as officials investigate a damaged well that caused a significant drop in pressure for residents.

The Tangipahoa Water District reported that the well failed last week. Monday, crews are in the process of removing the pump for inspection to determine the cause of the malfunction.

"They noticed something was going on with it... it was out of the ordinary," said Charles Schlicher, the director of the Tangipahoa Water District. "In the process of doing it, they found the well had been pumping sand, and the pump's capacity had dropped way down."

While a boil water advisory remains in effect for Loranger residents, the tanker trucks are providing a temporary solution, ensuring individuals have access to clean, running water at their homes.

"Our big system actually stops a mile shy of that system, and we're actually getting water from it and trucking it up there," Schlicher explained.

He said that more information on the well's status is expected by the end of the day.