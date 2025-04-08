72°
Loranger man hit, killed while traveling along Tangipahoa Parish highway in wheelchair

LORANGER - A 73-year-old man from Loranger was hit and killed while he was in a wheelchair, traveling along a Tangipahoa Parish highway early Tuesday morning. 

Louisiana State Police said Keith Guidry was wheeling in the wrong direction of traffic on La. 445 near Gilderport Road around 6 a.m. when he was hit. He died at the scene. 

Troopers said a toxicology sample was taken from the driver who hit Guidry. No more information was immediately available. 

