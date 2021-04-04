Latest Weather Blog
Loranger High School basketball coach charged for simple battery
LORANGER, La. - A Loranger High School basketball coach was issued a misdemeanor summons by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, following a physical altercation with another employee.
Coach, Micheal Washington, 40, was involved in an incident with the school's principal, Gary Perkins, on Tuesday. A verbal disagreement over a training reimbursement ensued in the school administrative office.
A release from the sheriff's office says the situation quickly escalated to become physical, with Coach Washington knocking Principal Perkins to the ground. Both employees were placed on administrative leave while an investigation took place.
Further investigation revealed Washington as the aggressor. He was issued a misdemeanor summons on the charge of simple battery.
