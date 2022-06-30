Loose kangaroo bewilders residents in EBR; roaming animal wrangled by law enforcement

ZACHARY - A social media post showing a kangaroo wandering around parts of East Baton Rouge Parish left some residents confused.

A post on Facebook showed the animal standing near a group of mailboxes on Port Hudson-Pride Road. The Zachary Police Department said the photos that circulated on social media Wednesday were authentic and that law enforcement had wrangled the animal by Thursday morning.

Though the animal's been captured, it's unclear whether the kangaroo belongs to someone nearby, or if it just happens to be a very lost marsupial.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, kangaroos are considered an exotic pet and are illegal to own in Louisiana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.