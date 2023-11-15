Loose horse causes car wreck in New Roads

NEW ROADS - A loose horse ran onto a street in New Roads and into a car Wednesday evening.

According to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, the wreck happened before 5:30 p.m. along Ferry Road. Reports said the horse ran into the car, but kept running into a nearby field. The owner said the horse had a laceration, but is expected to be okay.

Deputies said the car had extensive damage. It is unclear if the driver was injured.

No more information was immediately available.