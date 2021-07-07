Looking out for a heavy downpour, Elsa set to make landfall today

It's called a “weather pattern” because it repeats over and over again.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Scattered showers will become more widespread in the late afternoon and early evening. You will likely run into some rain on your evening commute. Heavy downpours will be possible, so if you are caught driving in the rain, look out for street and poor drainage flooding. Temperatures between the showers will warm up into the mid-80s and will be back down in the 70s overnight.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend just shy of 90 degrees for the rest of the week. Thursday is set to be another repeat day with scattered to widespread showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon. Starting Friday, the pattern will break up a bit with showers still in the forecast, but there will be more dry time in the day. Saturday is setting up to be the driest day of the week with rain coverage expected to be only 30% of the viewing area. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa is a tropical storm with maximum winds near 65mph after briefly re-intensifying into a category 1 hurricane on Tuesday afternoon. The movement is now north and Elsa is expected to make the northeast turn soon. Landfall is expected on Florida’s west coast by the afternoon hours today. Elsa is not forecast to impact the local area. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

