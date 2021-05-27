Looking ahead to weekend showers

The details of the weekend forecast are becoming more clear.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Hot and steamy again today. Temperatures will scratch the low 90s and the heat index will put us in the mid-90s all afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but most will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Up Next: Similar situation for Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s and “feels like” temperatures in the 90s. Heading into the weekend there are CHANGES to the forecast. We are now tracking a boundary that will likely spark up scattered showers on Saturday morning. As the boundary moves from north to south, areas north of the boundary will dry out and areas south of it will see some scattered showers. The timeline now looks like early Saturday showers will be moving through. Stay with us all week for the latest timeline updates. Sunday and Monday will be dry and sunny. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: There are NO ACTIVE STORMS at this time, but this week the WBRZ Weather Team is hosting Hurricane Preparedness Week with a new story every day. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for tips, reminders, articles, videos, and much more!

