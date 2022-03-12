Looking ahead to a quiet, seasonable weekend

Normal highs and lows for this time of year are in the low 70s and low 50s respectively. That’s what’s on tap for the next 5 days.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Thursday will return full sunshine to the Baton Rouge area. Despite a front having cleared the region, highs will actually make it beyond those of early week thanks to the added solar radiation. Look for a top out temperature in the mid 70s. Winds will stay northeasterly at about 5-10mph. Clear skies stick around overnight with a low temperature in the low 50s—some upper 40s are possible in cooler areas north of I-12.

Up Next: Friday will offer repeat sunshine and temperatures. A few high clouds are not out of the question late. Overall though, another great night of football weather is ahead. For the weekend, outdoor plans are a go with mostly clear skies, highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. If you will be following LSU or Southern football on the road—Fayetteville will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s during the game under clear skies. Prairie View will be warmer and sunny with that earlier 1pm kickoff. Thermometers will hang in the 70s.

The Tropics: The tropics remain quiet as we near the end of hurricane season.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: Not much to say… a surface high pressure will settle into the nation’s midsection keeping surface winds east to northeast over the next several days. Low and mid-level relative humidity checks out below 50 percent on the forecast models suggesting that mainly clear skies will dominate. Slightly below average temperatures will prevail through the weekend as a parade of shortwave troughs clip across the Gulf Coast. While the atmosphere remains dry through their passage, the positive vorticity advection may be just enough to create some thin upper level clouds. However, none of these waves will be accompanied by deep moisture so rain is not expected. A stronger high pressure settling into the Midwest by the middle of next week could drive another cold front through the region reinforcing a dry and seasonably cool air mass.

--Josh