82°
Latest Weather Blog
Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday
BATON ROUGE - The end of Mardi Gras season got you down? No worries: the capital area has just the thing to keep your Louisiana spirit alive and thriving.
225 Fest, a celebration of Baton Rouge culture, takes place on Saturday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The festival will feature live performances, panels, an art walk, several food trucks and vendors, and a mini health fair.
Trending News
The festival will be right outside the Capital Park Museum at 660 North Fourth Street.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
-
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
-
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65