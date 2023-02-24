Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The end of Mardi Gras season got you down? No worries: the capital area has just the thing to keep your Louisiana spirit alive and thriving.

225 Fest, a celebration of Baton Rouge culture, takes place on Saturday, February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The festival will feature live performances, panels, an art walk, several food trucks and vendors, and a mini health fair.

The festival will be right outside the Capital Park Museum at 660 North Fourth Street.