Longtime West Baton Rouge sheriff re-elected, narrowly avoids upset

WEST BATON ROUGE- Mike Cazes has officially been re-elected as the Sheriff of West Baton Rouge.

Cazes beat his opponent Mike Zito with 51 percent of the vote.

The incumbent West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes faced Port Allen Marshal Mike Zito in the general election. Cazes has held office for the past 16 years. The 63-year-old Democrat was bidding for his 5th terms as Sheriff.

Zito was a city marshal and former Port Allen police officer who's also a Democrat.