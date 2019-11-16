47°
Latest Weather Blog
Longtime West Baton Rouge sheriff re-elected, narrowly avoids upset
WEST BATON ROUGE- Mike Cazes has officially been re-elected as the Sheriff of West Baton Rouge.
Cazes beat his opponent Mike Zito with 51 percent of the vote.
The incumbent West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes faced Port Allen Marshal Mike Zito in the general election. Cazes has held office for the past 16 years. The 63-year-old Democrat was bidding for his 5th terms as Sheriff.
Zito was a city marshal and former Port Allen police officer who's also a Democrat.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Voter turnout main focus in Governor's race
-
TSA reminds travelers they'll soon need a 'Real ID-compliant' form to board...
-
Tight governor's race main focus of Saturday elections
-
Local shops cashing in on LSU merch, especially #9 jerseys
-
Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council...