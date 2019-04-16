Latest Weather Blog
Longtime Southern University administrator has died
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Dana Carpenter, who first began working at Southern University more than 40 years ago, has passed away after a brief battle with an illness.
A news release from Medical Digest says Carpenter died this past week, though it wasn't immediately clear what caused his illness.
Along with being a longtime administrator at Southern, Dr. Carpenter served on the City of Baker School board from its inception up until last November. He has served as Dean of the University College and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Southern.
He leaves behind his wife Dr. Barbara West Carpenter, a State Representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as his son and daughter.
A funeral will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Life Center on Scenic Highway. Condolences can be sent to Halls Davis Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, La. 70807.
The family has also established the Dr. Dana Carpenter Scholarship for the City of Baker School System in his honor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pilot airlifted to hospital after crop duster crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
State police investigating deputy-invovled shooting on Jones Creek Road
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...