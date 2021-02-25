Longtime Louisiana broadcaster Jim Engster robbed at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - A routine evening stroll turned dangerous for Louisiana Radio Network Owner Jim Engster.

"It all happened so fast. There wasn't any time to get nervous or anxious. It just happened," Engster said.

He recalls the moments leading up to the frightening robbery Wednesday. Engster says as he was walking, he heard a strange noise. He then turned to see a man point a gun at his head.

"He came up from the side. I didn't see him. I thought he was jogging when I heard the noise, but then I realized he was up to no good when he had a gun," Engster recalled.

The thief demanded his wallet and cell phone. Engster says he tried to offer up his cash instead, but the attacker wouldn't budge.

The man took his belongings and ran off.

"It says something about our society that somebody would risk imprisonment or worse for a few dollars," Engster said.

Though he wasn't hurt, Engster says he's surprised, because he doesn't hear about many crimes like this in the Garden District.

"This is a regal neighborhood. One of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Baton Rouge. Things like this aren't supposed to happen in neighborhoods like this," Engster said. "I'm not going to quit living my life, but I'm fully aware that we live in a violent community. This can strike at any place at any time."

Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the crime to call Baton Rouge Police.