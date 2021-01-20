Longtime La. fire chief passes away after battle with COVID-19

Photo: WWL-TV

AMITE CITY - Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer, whose career as a first responder spanned more than 50 years, passed away following complications related to COVID-19, Parish President Robby Miller confirmed Wednesday.

Miller signed an order to lower all flags on parish buildings to half-staff until Cutrer's funeral services are concluded.

“Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Miller said.

In a post on Facebook, the Tangipahoa Fire Department commended Cutrer for his dedication.

“Bruce was not just my longtime, dear friend. He was a mentor, a model fire chief, an honorable leader in his community of Amite, a devoted husband, a proud father and grandfather and just an all-around exceptional man,” Louisiana Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “Bruce will be missed tremendously.”