Longtime La. deputy faces DWI charge

40 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 3:51 PM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A deputy chief with a Louisiana sheriff's office is on administrative leave after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  
Online booking records show 51-year-old Gregory Longino was set to be released on bond from the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Thursday. A St. Tammany Sheriff's Office statement says Longino was arrested on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at about 5:30 a.m. The release says Longino was in his personal car and off duty.
  
Longino is a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
  
Sheriff Randy Smith issued a statement saying Longino will "be treated like any other citizen and will receive no special treatment."
  
It was unclear if Longino had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. A court date for him to answer the charges is pending.
