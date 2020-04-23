78°
Longtime Ascension fire official passes away after fight with coronavirus

Thursday, April 23 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A fire department coordinator who's served a number of roles in Ascension Parish for 50 years passed away Wednesday from the coronavirus.

Friends and family say Gene Witek passed away Wednesday evening from complications related to the virus. Those close to Witek say he had been in the hospital with symptoms for about a week.

Witek had held multiple jobs during his time in Ascension Parish, including fire chief, president of the Louisiana Fire Chief’s Association, and most recently fire coordinator at Ascension Parish Fire District #1.

