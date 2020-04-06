Long-time Assumption Parish deputy succumbs to illness, passes away at 85

NAPOLEONVILLE – Roland Gauthreaux, a retired Sheriff's deputy, passed away Sunday following a brief stint with an illness, officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Sheriff Leland Falcon spoke about deputy Gauthreaux's years of service, saying, “Mr. Roland Gauthreaux served for over 26 years as a uniformed patrol deputy prior to his retirement. Deputy Gauthreaux gave of himself unselfishly and was a vocal force in making Assumption Parish a better place to live with our families.”

In addition to serving with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputy Gauthreaux was also a 6-year veteran of the Korean War as an Army soldier.

Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial service in honor of the late deputy will be held at a future time.

Gauthreaux was 85 years of age.