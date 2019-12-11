Long-term care psychiatric hospital plan wins Metro Council approval

BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council unanimously approved a proposal Wednesday for a long-term-care facility for people with mental illnesses.

The deal calls for a city-parish grant to Oceans Behavioral Health of $140,000 each year for 10 years. The facility, set to be in Howell Place, would bring 80 new jobs, according to the mayor's office.

It will serve elderly patients and people with dementia, schizophrenia and other conditions that require long-term inpatient care.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the initiative is expected to bring in $2.1 million in tax revenue over the decade covered by the grant.