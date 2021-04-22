Long-lived blaze destroys Shreveport condominium building

The Shreveport Fire Department wrestled with a fire that took over three hours to extinguish on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Fairfield Oaks condominium complex.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A fire at a northwest Louisiana condominium complex has destroyed 30 units.

The Shreveport Fire Department tells local news outlets that it took three-and-a-half hours Wednesday to bring the blaze under control at the Fairfield Oaks condominium complex south of downtown.

Firefighters found the fire breaking through the roof of a three-story building and pulled out of fighting the fire inside the structure, instead hosing it down from the outside.

Spokesperson Clarence Reese Jr. said one resident was rescued from a second-floor balcony. No injuries were reported.

After 60 firefighters battled the blaze, the building has been deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. Firefighters remained at the building overnight into Thursday to guard against hot spots.