Long lines in Ascension Parish as early voting begins

GONZALES - Long lines greeted early voters at the Ascension Parish Courthouse. The lines stretched from the parking lot and into the building, but that wasn't going to stop voters from casting their ballots.

"I didn't expect this many people because we thought people would be working," Jerri Ross said.

"I'm just voting because I think it's my civic duty. Everybody should be responsible for voting and having their voice heard," Christian Payne said.

Rhonda Duplessis got in line this morning, only to wait more than 40 minutes to vote.

"Come early vote. Because I think this is a precursor to what it's going to be like on November 3," she said.

Jerri Ross wanted to take the first chance she could to make sure her vote was counted.

"As an American, when you turn 18 you get to vote. It's our right and our duty to vote and put people in office that we want to see in office. That's why I'm out here. So I don't mind waiting," Ross said.

Poll workers say the visibly long lines can partially be attributed to social distancing measures.

"I did know who I was going to come out here and vote for. Our representative sent us a sample ballot," Duplessis said.

Some voters say people could also be coming to the polls early for convenience, protection against COVID-19 and a sense of security amid skepticism over mail-in ballots.

"There are a lot of changes, and a lot of things we have to cope with. We're all in this thing together," Andy Dejean said.

There are three early voting locations in Ascension Parish. They are located at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzalez, the Donaldsonville courthouse, and the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville.