Long lines as rumors swirl that Krispy Kreme may be closing its doors for good

BATON ROUGE- As the rumors swirl and the questions are raised the line outside Krispy Kreme on Plank Road continues to grow.

Speculations about donut shop closing Sunday are all over social media but officials have not yet said a thing.

Dozens of people stood outside the shop trying to get one more dozen of the glazed treats all in fear it would be their last.

WBRZ spoke to the manager who refused to comment all he could say is by Monday morning we should know what is going on.

It all started with one post from Chanel Lemelle on Facebook where said she spoke to the manager and he told her that the doors will be closing tonight at 9 p.m. Lemelle said corporate reportedly bought the location and Monday morning they would be holding a meeting to decide whether the location on Plank road would be remodeled or rebuilt.

Another Facebook post says the same thing but different time of closing.