Long-era time capsule found hidden in walls of State Capitol Friday

BATON ROUGE – Preservationists and contractors made a surprising discovery while doing routine renovation work at the State Capitol Friday: A Huey P. Long-era time capsule.

The copper box was found behind the cornerstone at the northwest corner of the building.

The time capsule is believed to be filled with relics and artifacts from the Long era and dates to 1931 when the building was under construction. It took 18 months to erect the capitol. The State Capitol was opened in May 1932.

At 34 stories and 450-feet, the Louisiana State Capitol is the tallest in the country.

“This time capsule is another reminder of this building’s rich, interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. “I am honored to be part of its discovery and I look forward to what its contents will reveal.”

State officials said the box will not be opened immediately, instead put on display and opened later.

