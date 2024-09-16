Long-awaited Glen Oaks Middle demolition set to begin on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday marks the first day of the 135-day demolition project for the now-abandoned Glen Oaks Middle School.

Glen Oaks Middle, already unused for years, has sat abandoned since November 2023 when a fire ravaged the site. It has since become a hotbed for vandalism.

A team has already assessed the building and classified it as having "hazardous content," officials said.

"We'll treat this whole building as if it has asbestos in it and haul it to the appropriate landfill," project manager of the demolition Danny Pickering says.

Residents around the area anticipate the clearing of the old school, which has been an eyesore and a much-wanted area of change for the Glen Oaks community.

Councilman Darryl Hurst says there may be some noise during the process, but the project will be a long-term benefit and much-needed improvement for the community.

Pickering added that he and his team will only work during normal business hours, so the disruption of the demolition should be at a minimum.

Ideas and plans are encouraged by community residents on what to do with the land after it is cleared.

"We'll be able to use our brains to imagine what it could be," Hurst said.