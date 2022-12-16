42°
Latest Weather Blog
Long-abandoned Blount Road home destroyed in fire
BATON ROUGE- Brownsfield Fire Department battled a large building fire on Blount Road Friday evening.
A house abandoned for decades was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the 4900 block of Blount near Plank Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Brownsfield got assistance from Baker Fire Department, Central Fire Department and District Six Fire Department in fighting the blaze, authorities said.
Authorities say the property is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car...
-
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
-
Chris Nakamoto talks Ronald Greene case after officers' indictments in deadly arrest
-
Mid City drugstore makes changes following 2 On Your Side report about...
-
Families left sorting through rubble, searching for belongings after storms devastated south...