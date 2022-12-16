Long-abandoned Blount Road home destroyed in fire

BATON ROUGE- Brownsfield Fire Department battled a large building fire on Blount Road Friday evening.

A house abandoned for decades was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the 4900 block of Blount near Plank Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Brownsfield got assistance from Baker Fire Department, Central Fire Department and District Six Fire Department in fighting the blaze, authorities said.

Authorities say the property is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No one was injured.