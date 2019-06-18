75°
Lombok quake death toll rises to 98

10 months 1 week 4 days ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 5:53 AM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says the death toll from the Lombok earthquake has risen to 98 from the previously announced 91.

Officials have been saying the number of deaths would increase as rescuers reach cut-off areas in north Lombok. The ruins of a mosque that collapsed in Lading-Lading village while people prayed inside was being pulled apart by a backhoe in search of victims.

Photos and video from the disaster agency showed Sunday's night quake had reduced the mosque to a mound of rubble.

