Lolo Jones warns new California law will hurt LSU

BATON ROUGE - Olympic athlete and LSU alumna Lolo Jones says a new law allowing California's college athletes to earn money will hurt other universities that can't follow suit.

In an impromptu interview with TMZ, the track-and-field star used LSU as an example of how California's new legislation will draw talent away from other schools following NCAA guidelines.

"It gives them an advantage in recruiting," Jones said. "Let's say an athlete is choosing between USC or LSU... Well now they know they can monetize their likeness and make money, they will go to USC all day over LSU."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he signed a law allowing athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid. It's the first state to pass such a law.

The California law takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools' existing contracts.

The NCAA Board of Governors had asked the governor to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes."