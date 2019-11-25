LOL: Nick Saban says Auburn 'probably' the best team Alabama has played all year

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head coach Nick Saban is laser-focused on his team's next opponent: #15 Auburn. He's so concerned with beating their SEC West rival, in fact, that he seems to have developed holes in his memory.

This weekend will be a must-win for #5 Alabama, who could miss out on the College Football Playoffs for the first time since the current model's creation in 2014 if they lose another game. While previewing Saturday's meeting with the Auburn Tigers, Saban explained what makes this game so important despite the disparity in the teams' rankings.

"The Iron Bowl is one of the great rivalries in college football," Saban said. "Maybe as it should be, a lot comes down to this game."

But what Saban said after this may raise an eyebrow or two for many LSU fans.

"This is the best team we've played, probably, so far this year," Saban said of Auburn.

For those not keeping track, #1 LSU beat the now fifth-ranked Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa just over two weeks ago. That loss, Alabama's only one on the season thus far, is what forced the Tide into their current precarious predicament.

The 46-41 loss in Bryant Denny Stadium was also LSU's first time beating the Tide since 2011 and featured the most points ever scored by an opponent on Bama's current home field.

Additionally, LSU beat Auburn in a more competitive game earlier this season, 23-20.