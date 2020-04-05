LOL: Alabama fans reminded LSU is the best in social distancing messaging

TUSCALOOSA - People in Alabama having trouble measuring six feet had to use the hard reminder of the University of Alabama's loss to LSU in an effort to maintain social distancing.

People in Tuscaloosa shared a picture of a sign showing the appropriate safe distance among others was the distance Alabama fans should stand from Tigers: 6 feet.

Six feet, maybe 100 yards. The LSU football team trounced Alabama 46-41 in November.

Sports fans could use anything to talk about right now as college and professional sports have been abruptly put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the midst of the coronavirus chaos, we have to smile," Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox said about the sign. "Nothing provides hope for the future better than Alabama football," he said.

We disagree, though. LSU Football brings more hope.

Rivalries aside, the signs show a lighthearted spirit in a highly stressful time.

The sign is one of multiple versions placed around walking trails in four parks open in Tuscaloosa.

The city's spokesperson said the mayor wanted to get stern messages out, but did not want to scare people. Instead, the city angled for lighter reminders about keeping a distance between people who were outside.

"When I called the printers, they literally said that we had 20 minutes to get the them the graphics if they were to be printed in time. I quickly called my team and said that I wanted the best 9-10 ideas that they could come up with," Richard Rush, the city's communications chief, said in an email with WBRZ Saturday.

The group spit out a handful of signs - including "Love They Neighbor. Don't Touch Thy Neighbor" and "6 feet apart or bless your heart."

"They were meant to remind our community to use social distancing even when out walking on trails or just spending time outside, and I’m glad that they’ve been well-received, and can give both of our team’s fans something to smile about," Rush said.

Maddox, the mayor, said Alabama sports figures have done public service announcements there about ways to stop the spread. In Louisiana, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been featured in a widely-broadcast and shared media message about ways to combat the virus. Click HERE to see it.

Maddox offered a sense of calm with the signs, messaging with WBRZ a thought for those in Louisiana: "Tuscaloosa is praying for all of you in Louisiana, including the LSU Football nation," he said. "Hope to see you in Baton Rouge in the fall."

LSU is scheduled to host Alabama November 7 at Tiger Stadium.

Click HERE to relive the LSU hype video from the 2019 Tigers vs. Alabama football game.

Click HERE for the latest COVID-19 patient information for Louisiana.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz