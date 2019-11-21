Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event

Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live Well Ascension event at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales. In conjunction with the Gonzales Area Foundation for the third year in a row, screenings for five different types of cancer and other health screenings were available to attendees free of charge at the Nov. 2 event.

“The partnership between the Cancer Center and the Gonzales Area Foundation is critical to the success of Live Well Ascension,” said Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education, Mary Bird Perkins. “Events of this magnitude require many resources. Everyone involved in the Foundation went above and beyond to make sure we reached as many people as possible, offering comprehensive prevention and early detection services in a fun, family-friendly environment.”

Live Well cancer screenings included breast, prostate, skin, colorectal and oral cavity, along with blood pressure and glucose checks. Participants who received an abnormal finding are being assisted by a patient navigator to ensure necessary follow-up care is promptly provided.

“The Gonzales Area Foundation is honored to help provide potentially life-saving services to the residents of Ascension Parish,” said DeEtte DeArmond, a founding member of the Gonzales Area Foundation. “The partnership with Mary Bird Perkins is a great fit because we both feel strongly about ensuring area residents have access to the highest level of cancer care services. We thank the community for its support and we look forward to bringing Live Well Ascension to our friends, neighbors and loved ones for years to come.”

In addition to the health aspects of the event, Live Well Ascension included activities for the whole family at no cost. A highlight of this year’s event was Head Coach Nikki Fargas and the LSU Women’s Basketball team attendance and the ladies signing autographs, dancing with attendees and playing with children.

The Cancer Center offers screenings throughout the year. For more information, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybird.org/gonzales.