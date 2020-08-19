Locals and visitors sign up for Tammany Taste of Summer Savings Pass

MANDEVILLE - From now until September 30, seventy-one St. Tammany restaurants, attractions and accommodations are taking part in the Tammany Tate of Summer promotion.

Less than three weeks into the promotion over 1,900 locals and visitors have signed up to receive a free Tammany Taste of Summer Savings Pass from the St. Tammany Parish Tourist Commission. Pass holders can check-in and enter to win a grand prize of a private wine dinner for four or a charter fishing excursion as they redeem offers.

More information can be found at www.TammanyTaste.com.