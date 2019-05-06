65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local Vietnam veterans honored with monument

8 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 May 05, 2019 5:25 PM May 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

ZACHARY - Dozens gathered despite the rain Saturday morning to honor local Vietnam veterans at the Port Hudson National Cemetery.

"We were expecting a lot more, but you know what, as long as long as the vets turn out and have a good time, that's fine with me," Zora Olsson with the Daughters of the American Revolution said.

The Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized the ceremony to dedicate a monument to Vietnam veterans they had placed at the cemetery.

"The Daughters of the America Revolution did an outstanding job, of presenting the concept of what we feel as veterans and gave us respect that we tried and hunger for," Veteran Dugan Sabins said.

It took the DAR 5 years to raise the $6-thousand dollars to have the monument designed and placed in Port Hudson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days