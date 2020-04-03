Local teen using 3D printer to help medical workers nationwide

BATON ROUGE - Thirteen-year-old Henry Robin is using his own resources to make masks more comfortable for health care workers on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

"I thought, 'how can I help?' Other people are doing their part and it's time to do mine," Henry explained.

The St. Jude 7th Grader, is creating mask extenders with a 3D printer at his family's home in Baton Rouge. Henry says the extenders will prevent doctors and nurses' ears from getting sore after wearing medical masks for hours on end.

"It's just a little thing that goes on the back of your neck to relieve the pressure off of the ears of nurses and doctors," he said.

Henry and his family posted their progress on social media, and word spread fast.

He's even sent mask extenders to health care workers at local hospitals.

"People are commenting on it. They're like 'I need some of those,' and 'I want some of those.' In fact, Baton Rouge General commented on the post and asked for 15 of those. So I immediately got on that," he said.

So far Henry has made 45 relief extenders, and plans to donate them to medical workers across the country. Henry hopes his willingness to pitch in will inspire others with 3D printers to do the same.

"I'm also going to send these to Indiana and Texas. Just all over the country, and just get them out there to where everybody can be comfortable."

Henry also won first place this year for his St. Jude Social Studies project on the ''Economics of 3D Printing.''

He hopes to continue to print these extenders throughout the duration of the pandemic.