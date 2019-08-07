Local, state officials to discuss funding for flood control project

BATON ROUGE - Local and state officials are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss local funding needed to match federal dollars to fund a drainage project.

Last year, $255 million in federal funding was secured from the Army Corps of Engineers for East Baton Rouge Parish flood control. The project, which dates back decades, didn't receive funding until July 2018.

Funding would clear, widen, and deepen several waterways.

The project is currently on hold because neither the state nor the city-parish have been able to put the the $65 million local match. Earlier this week Congressman Garret Graves said a deadline to secure the funding could be approaching soon.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Governor John Bel Edwards, and Graves will be holding a press conference around 10 a.m. this morning. WBRZ will stream the event.