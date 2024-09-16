89°
Local seafood shop remembers Tito Jackson as regular customer

Monday, September 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Owners of Tony's Seafood say they remember the late Tito Jackson as a regular customer who would come to visit every time he was in town. 

Manager Darren Pizzolato says Jackson had come into the store a couple of times before he was even recognized. 

"I saw him walking around a little bit, and first I thought it was just a regular customer," Pizzolato said. It was only after other customers started pointing him out that Pizzolato approached him. "He said he'd been here a couple times, but that was the first time I'd seen him in here."

Pizzolato says Jackson was quiet and soft-spoken, but said he was enjoying his time in Baton Rouge when they first met. "He just had to load up on some good food before he left," the manager said.

Jackson discovered Tony's on a recommendation from a local friend. 

"He said he'd be back with us when he was back in town," Pizzolato said. 

