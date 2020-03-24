Local restaurants join together to feed health care professionals and keep businesses afloat

BATON ROUGE- Local restaurants are joining together to support both eateries and health care professionals during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

'Better Together Baton Rouge' and #ScrubGrub have teamed up to keep restaurants afloat and take care of those who are taking care of the community.

The joined forces are allowing patrons to send in 10 receipts from participating restaurants to receive a $50 gift card to a restaurant of their choice.

Emelie Kantrow, owner of Bistro Byronz, says a percentage of sales will be used to help feed local health care professionals working on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bistro Byronz is just one of the 30 restaurants participating. Other 'Better Together' participants include Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Soji Modern Asian, Portobello's Grill and more.

Curbside, takeout, and third party delivery purchases will be valid receipts to show for the gift certificate. The receipts can be emailed/scanned to bettertogetherBR2020@gmail.com.

The gift card will be mailed once the receipts are collected and approved, 'Better Together' says in a Facebook post.

Those who collect receipts from all 30 participating restaurants will receive a $100 gift card of their choice.

All gift cards will be redeemable when the restaurants re-open for dine-in service.

