Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes

BATON ROUGE - Locally founded sports bar and restaurant Walk-On’s is looking to reward those same athletes that are at the center of their foundation.

Walk-On’s owner and founder Brandon Landry is looking for college walk-ons, athletes who are not on scholarship but still compete and practice with their team, who can benefit from the new Name, Image and Likeness laws. The new NIL legislation allows college athletes the chance to be paid for their time or endorsements.

Landry has yet to finalize how the deals will work or who will get them, but the initial response has been overwhelming as walk-on athletes from around the country have already started reaching out to the business owner.