Local rapper NBA Youngboy released from prison in EBR
BATON ROUGE - Overnight local rapper NBA Youngboy was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Prosecutors say the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, violated the terms of his probation for a 2016 shooting. Part of his probation involved him staying away from guns.
Gaulden was found with a firearm in Miami, Florida on May 12 after a deadly shootout involving his entourage. A bystander was killed during that shootout.
After the shooting, he was brought back to Louisiana.
His next probation hearing is set for August 30.
