Local rapper accused of shooting stepdad at St. Gabriel apartment

Sunday, June 27 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A man is on the run after he allegedly shot his stepfather in Iberville Parish.

Police found the victim outside of his building at the Windsor Apartment complex Saturday night. He was airlifted to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm and abdomen.

The victim identified the shooter as his stepson, 24-year-old Jyvariel Harvey. Harvey is a local rapper who goes by the nickname “yungbulldog.”

Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts should contact the St. Gabriel Police Department at 225-642-5222 option 1.

