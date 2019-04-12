Local private school teacher accused of molesting students

BATON ROUGE - A warrant has been issued for a local high school teacher accused of molesting students and making inappropriate sexual comments.

35-year-old Brandon Seals of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is facing one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of simple battery.

The warrant says two 16-year-old female students told authorities Seals has made numerous sexual comments to them, including references to having sexual intercourse with him once they turn 18. The warrant also states Seals has touched the girls inappropriately, and will often "bear hug" from behind with his pelvic region pressed against the victims.

The victims also claim Seals choked them, and only stopped when other students intervened. Officials contacted the other students as witnesses, who confirmed the choking incident.

Seals has since been fired from the high school. He has not been arrested.

Cristo Rey issued the following statement to WBRZ Friday, confirming his termination:

“When this troubling information was first reported to school administration by a member of our staff, we immediately notified law enforcement. The employment of the faculty member in question has been terminated.



We are committed to the highest levels of safety and security of our students, faculty and staff. Our parents and families entrust their children to us, and maintaining that trust is of utmost importance.



Cristo Rey Baton Rouge is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Because this matter is subject to an ongoing criminal investigation, we are not able to provide additional information.”