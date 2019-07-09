Local private school ransacked by burglars; $10K in computers & equipment stolen

CENTRAL - School officials say Central Private School was broken into and robbed of equipment over the Fourth of July weekend.

A school spokesperson says the burglary happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. Multiple buildings were broken into, and the campus was left with serious damage.

Surveillance video captured at least one person stalking around the outside of the school. Photos showed the aftermath of the break-in, including a collapsed ceiling tile and shattered windows.

Blain Browning, 30, was arrested Monday. He's charged with simple criminal damage to property, aggravated theft over $100 and burglary of a non-residential building. Deputies are working to develop a second suspect.

Among the items stolen were 11 computers, three overhead projectors and an "unknown amount of Dr. Peppers," according to the sheriff's office.

The school tells WBRZ that stolen items were valued at about $10,000 in total.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.