Local pharmacist sentenced for trafficking stolen HIV medication

Photo: 2015 raid at Doc-Your-Dose Pharmacy

BATON ROUGE - A man indicted for trafficking stolen HIV medication has been convicted by a judge.

U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Alvin Watts III to 108 months in federal prison. In 2013 Watts, who was a co-owner and pharmacist of Doc-Your-Dose Pharmacy in Grosse Tete, organized a scheme to purchase HIV medication on the black market.

Authorities say the medication was stolen from the Washington D.C. Department of Health Pharmacy Warehouse. Documents show the medication was intended for indigent HIV patients in D.C.

Watts allegedly sent two of his employees to D.C. on multiple occasions between June and September 2013 to buy the medication and bring it back to Louisiana. Reports say Watts profited about $640,000 for dispensing the stolen meds.

“Medical professionals like the defendant cannot be allowed to profit by dispensing stolen medication intended for indigent patients," said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin. “The actions of this defendant are a great disservice to the pharmacists and medical professionals in our community who ensure that patients’ well-being is their highest priority."

The scheme was uncovered after Watts' employees were stopped near Chattanooga, Tennessee. Authorities say the two were pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered the medication in the truck.

Watts and four others were arrested in the case.