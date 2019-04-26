Local organizations awarded funds for community improvement projects

Photo: The Walls Project

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced that several local organizations were awarded $153,000 in community dollars for future projects.

The funds were awarded in recognition of National Community Development Week.

According to Broome's office, each organization will be tasked with carrying out housing rehabilitation and neighborhood facade improvement projects in designated community improvement areas in the parish.

“Over the past five years, our community has invested more than $20 million dollars in community development funds to provide viability to our housing stock, resilient infrastructure, public services, and economic vitality,” said Broome. “I’m pleased to continue working with these great organizations to put these dollars to good use and make marked improvements in our community.”

The selected organizations and neighborhoods are:

Scotlandville - Scotlandville Community Development Corporation

Melrose East - Melrose East Community Association/Red Stick Arts

Old South Baton Rouge - South Baton Rouge Civic Association

Glen Oaks/Zion City - Baton Rouge, Zion City, and Glen Oaks Community Development Corporation

Northdale/Choctaw - Mid City Redevelopment Alliance and The Walls Project (joint award)

Projects are scheduled to begin this summer and are anticipated to take six months to complete.