74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local organization hosts event to 'positively impact' lives of BR youth

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, November 16 2018 Nov 16, 2018 November 16, 2018 9:09 AM November 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - This weekend dozens of locals will gather for an evening of live entertainment, food, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Baton Rouge youth.

‘Light Up the Night for a Brighter Future’ is an event hosted by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity. It will be held on November 18 at the BREC Webb Memorial Golf Course. Tickets are $50.

According to organizers, the purpose of the event is to "steer local youth away from violence and on the path towards education."

The Louisiana Center for Health Equity reaches out to the community by holding their Youth Peace Olympics each year. The YPO is a summertime program that introduces local kids to a series of art classes, sports activities, and counseling sessions. The money collected at the November 18 event will go towards the summer program.

Trending News

For more information on the event, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days