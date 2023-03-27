Latest Weather Blog
Local organization hosts event to 'positively impact' lives of BR youth
BATON ROUGE - This weekend dozens of locals will gather for an evening of live entertainment, food, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of Baton Rouge youth.
‘Light Up the Night for a Brighter Future’ is an event hosted by the Louisiana Center for Health Equity. It will be held on November 18 at the BREC Webb Memorial Golf Course. Tickets are $50.
According to organizers, the purpose of the event is to "steer local youth away from violence and on the path towards education."
The Louisiana Center for Health Equity reaches out to the community by holding their Youth Peace Olympics each year. The YPO is a summertime program that introduces local kids to a series of art classes, sports activities, and counseling sessions. The money collected at the November 18 event will go towards the summer program.
For more information on the event, click here.
